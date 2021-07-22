Mayor recognizes city employees for years of service

Simpson said the idea is not for the housing community to ever be at full occupancy, or even a permanent residency for the inhabitants.

“People will come here, either fly in or drive up from where they’re coming from, and they’ll spend a week. These are people that come to my business every week, and they never get to come to Eufaula because I pick them up at the airport and I take them up to my place, so they never see Eufaula,” he said. “We’re after low density, higher income people and a place for them to go. For these people that will go there, it’s a five-minute golf cart ride to the golf course, and it only takes five minutes to get into town.”

Simpson said the homes will not be “mini-mansions,” but will still be on the higher-end of housing plans with lots beginning at $100,000 complete with a home owners association. To keep the community on an even level, buyers will have the option to choose from a booklet of pre-designed builds. Simpson said the property values will go up, but won’t get out of hand.

The council approved the rezone request, and Simpson can now undertake the next stage of planning.

In his mayor’s report, Tibbs said the problem is not getting new industry to come to Eufaula, it’s finding a building for those interested to operate out of.