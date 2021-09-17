MCB Wound Care Clinic raises awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) affects nearly 10 million people in the United States and increases their risks of hard-to-heal wounds and associated lower-limb amputations by impeding circulation to the legs. Although the long-term effects of PAD are serious, 40 percent of people with PAD do not experience any symptoms.
PAD develops when the arteries that supply blood to the internal organs, arms and legs become completely or partially blocked. This blockage is caused by fatty plaque deposits that harden arteries, called atherosclerosis, and greatly reduces blood flow.
The MCB Wound Care Clinic, a member of the Healogics network, provides wound care and non-invasive tests for PAD, including the ankle-brachial index (ABI) test, which compares blood pressure in the ankles and arms to diagnose PAD, and ultrasound tests to identify which arteries are blocked.
The experts at the MCB Wound Care Clinic share the following risk factors for PAD:
Smoking or history of smoking
Diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar
High blood pressure
High cholesterol
Age above 65 years
Heart disease
Excessive weight
Family history of arterial disease
Advanced PAD results in delayed wound healing and greater risk for limb loss. Twenty-five percent of those with advanced PAD will experience an amputation within one year.
People who are at risk for PAD should call the MCB Wound Care Clinic if they develop a wound. Specialized care provided by the MCB Wound Care Clinic can reduce healing times, increase healing rates and significantly lower amputation risks.
For more information on identifying PAD and treating chronic or infected wounds, contact the MCB Wound Care Clinic located at 820 West Washington Street, Eufaula, or call 334-688-7460.