MCB Wound Care Clinic raises awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) affects nearly 10 million people in the United States and increases their risks of hard-to-heal wounds and associated lower-limb amputations by impeding circulation to the legs. Although the long-term effects of PAD are serious, 40 percent of people with PAD do not experience any symptoms.

PAD develops when the arteries that supply blood to the internal organs, arms and legs become completely or partially blocked. This blockage is caused by fatty plaque deposits that harden arteries, called atherosclerosis, and greatly reduces blood flow.

The MCB Wound Care Clinic, a member of the Healogics network, provides wound care and non-invasive tests for PAD, including the ankle-brachial index (ABI) test, which compares blood pressure in the ankles and arms to diagnose PAD, and ultrasound tests to identify which arteries are blocked.

The experts at the MCB Wound Care Clinic share the following risk factors for PAD:

Smoking or history of smoking

Diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Age above 65 years

Heart disease