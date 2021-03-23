MCB's Senior Behavioral Health Unit has been serving patients for 14 years

The benefits of the MCB Senior Behavioral Health Unit on patients’ has been successful, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as cases of mental health issues have been on the rise. With senior-focused day centers, churches and various other support networks closed, seniors face mental health challenges at a higher rate, due to isolation, than other populations. In fact, about 20 percent of people who are at least 55 years old experience some form of mental health issue, even when there is no pandemic. The most common forms of mental challenges among older adults include cognitive impairment, anxiety or mood disorders like depression, and the MCB Senior Behavioral Health Unit takes care of patients with these common issues in a completely confidential manner.