MCB's Senior Behavioral Health Unit has been serving patients for 14 years

Senior Behavioral Health is a 17-bed unit at Medical Center Barbour that has been serving psychiatric services to its local community and surrounding area for the past 14 years.
Unlike many small towns that don’t have access to mental health care, the MCB Senior Behavioral Health Unit is located within the hospital and enables families to place their loved ones in the care of highly trained mental health professionals who are well-equipped in treating the mental health needs of adults ages 55 and older. Seniors experiencing mental health challenges enter a controlled environment where staff provides around the clock care, which includes access to psychiatrists, hospitalists, nurses, social workers, activity coordinators, intake specialists, and mental health technicians.
According to Unit Director Denise Turner, who started the unit 14 years ago, her staff places the highest priority on providing care and support in a comfortable, safe, and secure environment.
“All of our staff assists with communication between both patients and their caregivers and helps patients manage their mental health symptoms,” she said. “Our staff is thoughtful and considerate to all of our patients. We offer encouragement and support to their families and/or loved ones and work closely with surrounding nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and mental health agencies. We are committed to offering an integrated approach tailored to each individual’s needs.”
The benefits of the MCB Senior Behavioral Health Unit on patients’ has been successful, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as cases of mental health issues have been on the rise. With senior-focused day centers, churches and various other support networks closed, seniors face mental health challenges at a higher rate, due to isolation, than other populations. In fact, about 20 percent of people who are at least 55 years old experience some form of mental health issue, even when there is no pandemic. The most common forms of mental challenges among older adults include cognitive impairment, anxiety or mood disorders like depression, and the MCB Senior Behavioral Health Unit takes care of patients with these common issues in a completely confidential manner.
The Senior Behavioral Health Unit is a multi-functioning unit available not just to the Barbour County community, but to all of Southeast Alabama. For more information on the Medical Center Barbour Senior Behavioral Health Unit or how to refer a patient for a free, confidential consultation, please call (334) 402-0118 or (334) 688-7150.