Meadows-Grubbs Endowed Scholarship fund established at Andrew College
Pictured seated from left are Cheryl and Hal Meadows. Standing is Dr. Linda Buchanan, president of Andrew College.

CUTHBERT, Ga. - Hal and Cheryl Meadows of Cuthbert recently established the Meadows-Grubbs Endowed Scholarship Fund for the use and benefit of Andrew College.

To be awarded annually, the Meadows-Grubbs Endowed Scholarship is presented to a student or students studying in the field of agribusiness, forestry or sustainable agriculture. Students are eligible to receive the scholarship in either their first or second academic year and need to be in good academic standing, with first preference given to students from Clay, Randolph, Stewart or Quitman counties. If no eligible student is identified, then a second preference will be given to a student within any area of study from Clay, Randolph, Stewart, or Quitman counties.

