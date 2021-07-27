Medical Center Barbour adds new trauma surgeon

Medical Center Barbour is welcoming Dr. William Peery II, M.D., a board certified general surgeon and neuro critical care specialist, to its staff. He is set to begin his full-time surgical practice on Aug. 9.
As a trauma surgeon, Peery is qualified to evaluate, diagnose and operate on severely injured patients that can include survivors of falls, assaults and car accidents, as well as patients suffering shock, internal injuries and bone fractures. In addition to treating complex medical and surgical conditions, he will be performing general surgeries (both inpatient and outpatient) as well as colonoscopies and endoscopies (inpatient and outpatient). As a result of his critical care training, he will also be working with hospitalists to care for more complex medical patients.
MCB CEO Lynn Mergen said he is honored to have someone of Peery’s experience and skillset join the hospital’s team.
“I think this is a really big deal and a game changer for this region and the hospital. Having a surgeon with Dr. Peery’s qualifications and abilities is almost unheard of at a small rural hospital,” he said. “When he starts in August, MCB will be able to admit and treat more critically ill and severely injured patients, which means more patients will be able to remain in Eufaula.
“To this point, we have had to transfer most of these patients to another facility. Last year alone, we had to transfer 637 patients to other facilities because we didn’t have the capability to care for them. Now, many of these people will be able to stay in Eufaula. This is another example of the new direction this facility is taking. We are committed to adding more specialties and services to serve the people in Southeast Alabama and Western Georgia.”
Peery comes to Eufaula from Pikesville, Ky., where he practiced for the past 10 years heading up the trauma department at a Level II trauma hospital. He grew up in Virginia and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University where he received his bachelor of science degree, followed by four years at West Virginia University Medical School. Peery’s five-year general surgery residency was also in West Virginia, and following this training, went on to the University of South Carolina where he received his Fellowship in Trauma/Surgical Critical Care.
Peery said he enjoys the small town lifestyle and is looking forward to becoming a part of the new direction MCB is taking.
“Adrienne and I grew up in small towns and enjoy that lifestyle. I love to make and shoot guns, and Adrienne loves to fish, so this was a perfect opportunity for us from a personal standpoint, and professionally, I see what MCB is doing and I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.
Adrienne Adkins, who is joining Peery, is a nurse practitioner who has over 9 years of nursing experience at a Level II Trauma hospital emergency department.