Medical Center Barbour adds new trauma surgeon

Medical Center Barbour is welcoming Dr. William Peery II, M.D., a board certified general surgeon and neuro critical care specialist, to its staff. He is set to begin his full-time surgical practice on Aug. 9.

As a trauma surgeon, Peery is qualified to evaluate, diagnose and operate on severely injured patients that can include survivors of falls, assaults and car accidents, as well as patients suffering shock, internal injuries and bone fractures. In addition to treating complex medical and surgical conditions, he will be performing general surgeries (both inpatient and outpatient) as well as colonoscopies and endoscopies (inpatient and outpatient). As a result of his critical care training, he will also be working with hospitalists to care for more complex medical patients.

MCB CEO Lynn Mergen said he is honored to have someone of Peery’s experience and skillset join the hospital’s team.

“I think this is a really big deal and a game changer for this region and the hospital. Having a surgeon with Dr. Peery’s qualifications and abilities is almost unheard of at a small rural hospital,” he said. “When he starts in August, MCB will be able to admit and treat more critically ill and severely injured patients, which means more patients will be able to remain in Eufaula.