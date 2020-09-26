Miss Kathryn celebrates 96th birthday

Special to The Tribune

Grit, spunk and a love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That best describes Kathryn Sowell Taylor.

Born at home on Aug. 26, 1924 in Lawrenceville (Henry County), the second child of Leonard and Susie Sowell, she grew up in the fresh air of the country. “Miss” Kathryn, as she is affectionately known, walked two miles each way to attend first through seventh grades at the one-room Corbitt Springs School, and in 1944 she graduated from Abbeville High School. Following graduation in May, she and her sister moved to Eufaula, where they rented a room in a home on Sanford Avenue. She rode her bicycle to town to work at Elmore’s Five and Dime.

“Miss” Kathryn met the love of her life, Ike Taylor, at church, and after a courtship, they were married on May 12, 1945. The couple purchased a house on East Barbour Street and Mr. Taylor started a moving business. As their business expanded, so did their little family, and they became parents to four children: Patty Taylor Lisk, Pat Taylor, Tommy Taylor and Bobby Taylor.

After her husband passed away in 1970, “Miss” Kathryn continued on with the family moving business, and instilled a great work ethic in her family, including her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.