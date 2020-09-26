Miss Kathryn celebrates 96th birthday

Special to The Tribune
Grit, spunk and a love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That best describes Kathryn Sowell Taylor.
Born at home on Aug. 26, 1924 in Lawrenceville (Henry County), the second child of Leonard and Susie Sowell, she grew up in the fresh air of the country. “Miss” Kathryn, as she is affectionately known, walked two miles each way to attend first through seventh grades at the one-room Corbitt Springs School, and in 1944 she graduated from Abbeville High School. Following graduation in May, she and her sister moved to Eufaula, where they rented a room in a home on Sanford Avenue. She rode her bicycle to town to work at Elmore’s Five and Dime.
“Miss” Kathryn met the love of her life, Ike Taylor, at church, and after a courtship, they were married on May 12, 1945. The couple purchased a house on East Barbour Street and Mr. Taylor started a moving business. As their business expanded, so did their little family, and they became parents to four children: Patty Taylor Lisk, Pat Taylor, Tommy Taylor and Bobby Taylor.
After her husband passed away in 1970, “Miss” Kathryn continued on with the family moving business, and instilled a great work ethic in her family, including her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was a founding member of First Baptist Church’s Sonshine Club, and served as hostess at the church in the 1980s and 1990s, and continues to encourage and elevate the spirits of those who are sick or need a kind word through her hand-written greeting card ministry, sometimes mailing more than 100 notes of love and encouragement monthly. “She is probably the biggest outreach leader that the church has,” a close family friend who attends First Baptist with “Miss” Kathryn stated.
“She makes all sorts of homemade jams and jellies, and there will be a bag of assorted flavors in my Sunday school class for people to take. The only thing is, just return the jar,” she continued. Earlier this summer, “Miss” Kathryn was on her fourth batch of blueberry jelly when she fell and broke her hip.
“She has something going every day. I can call her at 6:30 in the morning and she will have just finished two cakes and have them cooling,” the friend said. “Or she will have just finished a batch of lemon blossoms. She is a woman who is just full of energy.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, “Miss” Kathryn’s family held a family gathering and drive-by celebration for her 96th birthday at the home of her son, Bobby, at Country Club of Alabama. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs officially proclaimed that day as Kathryn Sowell Taylor Day.
