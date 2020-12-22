Moderna vaccine approved for emergency rollout

As the United States quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a second vaccine to help combat the ongoing pandemic just days after doses of the first vaccine were administered.
On Friday, the FDA and the National Institutes of Health approved usage of the Moderna vaccine from a small, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company. This is the company’s first approval, and European regulators could authorize its use as soon as Jan. 6.
According to Operation Warp Speed, the government’s vaccine development program, Moderna has approximately 5.9 million doses ready for shipment set to begin over the weekend. With more than 3,000 deaths recorded daily in the United States as a result of COVID-19 and continued record breaking days of new positive cases and hospitalizations, the approval could not have come at a more opportune time.
The action is just the beginning of “what we hope will be a big push to get this terrible virus behind us, although it will take many more months to get to all Americans,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said. “Science is working here. Science has done something amazing.”
Moderna’s long-term goal is to have between 100 and 125 million doses available globally within the first three months of 2021 with 85 to 100 million of those in the U.S. Like the Pfizer vaccine, the first to receive the Moderna shot will be healthcare workers and others deemed at the highest risk.
To help foster trust in the vaccines, which were developed in a relatively short amount of time, Vice President Mike Pence and several more of our nation’s leaders took the Pfizer vaccine on live television Friday.
“Frankly if we don’t succeed in getting 80 percent or so of Americans immunized against COVID-19 by the middle of this 2021 year, we have the risk that this epidemic could go on and on and on,” Collins said. “The rigor of the analysis of these vaccines is unprecedented. We’re not done with this but hope is on the way, and the hope comes from this scientific brain trust that has pulled out all the stops.”
Comparing the vaccines
Although different ingredients are used in each vaccine, both are mRNA vaccines that have been made with groundbreaking new technology. Neither vaccine contains the coronavirus, meaning the vaccine is unable to cause an infection. A piece of genetic code is used to train the immune system to recognize the spike protein that exists on the surface of the virus and prepares the body to attack the real thing if it makes its way in. They also both require two separate doses several weeks apart.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored in ultra-frozen temperatures, which places a limit—for now—on what hospitals are able to receive the vaccine, but Moderna’s vaccine is able to be stored at temperatures of 36° to 46°F, the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for up to 30 days. Once the vaccine is removed from the refrigerator for administration, it can be kept at room temperature conditions for up to 12 hours. For shipping and long-term storage, it can be maintained at -4°F, which is equal to most home or medical freezer temperatures, for up to 6 months.
While the Pfizer vaccine is approved for persons age 16 and older, the Moderna vaccine’s age requirement begins at 18.
Main points from the FDA:
- In a study of 30,000 volunteers, the Moderna vaccine was more than 94 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people 18 and older. It also strongly protected older adults, who are most vulnerable.
- The inoculated can’t throw away their masks as it’s not yet clear either vaccine prevents silent, symptomless virus spread. But, there was a hint that Moderna’s shot might provide some protection against asymptomatic infection.
- The Moderna study uncovered no major safety problems. Like with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, expect sore arms, fever, fatigue and muscle aches, which are signs the immune system is revving up.
- Both vaccines carry “a remote chance” of causing a severe allergic reaction. Moderna’s study turned up none of these, though a handful were reported in Britain as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations got underway and the FDA is looking into five in the U.S., including a severe reaction in Alaska. The vaccines’ ingredients aren’t identical. Still, after any COVID-19 vaccination, people should stick around for 15 minutes – or 30 minutes if they have a history of severe allergies – so if they do have a reaction, it can be treated immediately.
- Both vaccines remain experimental, and the government is closely monitoring safety in case rare problems crop up.
- Additional studies are needed to tell if the vaccine should be used by pregnant women and children. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should discuss whether to get the vaccine with their doctor.