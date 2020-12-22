Moderna vaccine approved for emergency rollout

To help foster trust in the vaccines, which were developed in a relatively short amount of time, Vice President Mike Pence and several more of our nation’s leaders took the Pfizer vaccine on live television Friday.

“Frankly if we don’t succeed in getting 80 percent or so of Americans immunized against COVID-19 by the middle of this 2021 year, we have the risk that this epidemic could go on and on and on,” Collins said. “The rigor of the analysis of these vaccines is unprecedented. We’re not done with this but hope is on the way, and the hope comes from this scientific brain trust that has pulled out all the stops.”

Comparing the vaccines

Although different ingredients are used in each vaccine, both are mRNA vaccines that have been made with groundbreaking new technology. Neither vaccine contains the coronavirus, meaning the vaccine is unable to cause an infection. A piece of genetic code is used to train the immune system to recognize the spike protein that exists on the surface of the virus and prepares the body to attack the real thing if it makes its way in. They also both require two separate doses several weeks apart.