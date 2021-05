The 2021 Mr. and Miss Lakeside are Peyton Reeves and Sarah Murph. Peyton is the son of Ben and Beth Reeves and Sara is the daughter of Brad and Traci Murph. Both Peyton and Sarah have been at Lakeside since 2-year old preschool.Qualifications for Mr. and Miss Lakeside are: student must have a GPA of at least a 3.0 and should display the following characteristics: integrity, intelligence, school spirit, cooperativeness, and personal appearance.