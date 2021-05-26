Murray wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League on Lake Eufaula

Murray caught nabbed five bass weighing 16 pounds, 14 ounces. to claim the top spot and was not far ahead of second place winner Jordan McDonald of Jackson, Ga., who caught five bass weighing 16 pounds, 12 ounces.. McDonald took home $3,000.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while Strike King co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.