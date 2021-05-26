Murray wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League on Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (May 25, 2021) – Boater Flint Murray of Parrott, Ga. won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Eufaula Presented by Googan Baits in Eufaula. Murray earned $7,000 for his victory at the event.
Murray caught nabbed five bass weighing 16 pounds, 14 ounces. to claim the top spot and was not far ahead of second place winner Jordan McDonald of Jackson, Ga., who caught five bass weighing 16 pounds, 12 ounces.. McDonald took home $3,000.
The remainder of the top ten are:
- Dalton Tankersley of Copperhill, Tenn.
- Scott Hayes of Newnan, Ga.
- Mylan Beasley of Luverne
- Tony Muina of Wewahitchka, Fla.
- Parker Guy of Ocilla, Ga.
- Chad McMurrian of Perry, Ga.
- Donald Griffith of Robertsdale
- Holland Harris of Dothan
The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while Strike King co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.
The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.
The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.
For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About MLF BIG5
MLF BIG5 is part of MLF, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization. It provides anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money across five tournament circuits featuring a five-biggest-fish format. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Benton, Kentucky, MLF and its partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and Zimbabwe.