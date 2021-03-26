National Guard to hold vaccine clinic in Eufaula

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced the locations for the Alabama National Guard’s mobile vaccination clinics, and Eufaula was selected to be part of 24 statewide locations.
The mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties as part of Ivey’s plan to support the state’s COVID-19 response. The clinics began in Covington and Sumter counties on March 23 before moving on to the counties of Coffee, Greene, Dale, Hale, Henry and Perry. Barbour County will have its first vaccination clinic on April 9.
“Being from rural Alabama myself, ensuring folks in those counties have an easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to me. I am proud that our guardsmen stand willing to help our great state in any way, especially as we look to put this virus in our rearview mirror,” Governor Ivey said in a press release sent to the media. “I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this great resource, and please remain patient as we continue working to get our hands on as many doses as we are able from the federal government. Be sure to help get the word out to your family, friends and neighbors!”
The Guard is capable of fielding two mobile vaccination teams with a capacity of at least 1,000 vaccinations per site, per day — Tuesday through Friday — for a total of 8,000 doses each week. The Alabama Department of Public Health, local emergency management officials and law enforcement will also provide support.
The Barbour County clinic will be held at Baker Hill School House in Eufaula on Friday, April 9. Baker Hill School House is located at 24 School House Road, and the clinic be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vaccines will be free of charge for all eligible Alabamians.
The second dose is scheduled to be given on April 30.
On March 22, vaccine eligibility expanded to include those 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama COVID‐19 Vaccination Allocation Plan which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state
- Solid organ transplant
- Obesity, BMI greater than 30
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider
Also, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
While these distribution efforts are ongoing, the ADPH will provide all of the up-to-date details, including the specific clinic sites and other logistic information on their website. In the instance of severe weather and other similar circumstances, ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any and all updates.
To speed up the check in process, participants should arrive with the IMM 66 consent forms already filled out. The forms can be found online at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-pfizer-consent-form-imm66.pdf.
At this time, appointments are not required, and masks should be worn.