National Guard to hold vaccine clinic in Eufaula

The mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties as part of Ivey’s plan to support the state’s COVID-19 response. The clinics began in Covington and Sumter counties on March 23 before moving on to the counties of Coffee, Greene, Dale, Hale, Henry and Perry. Barbour County will have its first vaccination clinic on April 9.

“Being from rural Alabama myself, ensuring folks in those counties have an easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to me. I am proud that our guardsmen stand willing to help our great state in any way, especially as we look to put this virus in our rearview mirror,” Governor Ivey said in a press release sent to the media. “I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this great resource, and please remain patient as we continue working to get our hands on as many doses as we are able from the federal government. Be sure to help get the word out to your family, friends and neighbors!”