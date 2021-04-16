Neumann makes Red Band in state competition
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
The Lakeside School is excited to announce that Tom Clements has been chosen as the next Athletic Director and head varsity football coach.
Tyson Foods’ Eufaula facility helped to sponsor this year’s annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Eufaula Parks and Recreation department.
In an effort to get students more one-on-one time with their peers and teachers that was missed out on in the last year, Eufaula City Schools …
Eufaula High School’s varsity softball team came back from spring break and hit the ground running, defeating Headland 11-1 Monday and shuttin…
TROY - Jacob Boyce of Eufaula helped Troy University's Art and Design Department in winning 16 awards in the American Advertising Awards Competition.
Six Lakeside School athletes came home with first place awards in the Escambia track meet last week.