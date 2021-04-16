 Skip to main content
Neumann makes Red Band in state competition
041821-euf-band-p1
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ALABAMA ALL-STATE BAND MEMBER
Eufaula High School band member Christopher Neumann made third chair Red Band out of 16 tenor saxophones at the Alabama All-State band festival in Mobile last weekend. Red Band is the highest band competitors can make. In January, Neumann auditioned for the All-State Band Festival through virtual auditions and placed first chair tenor saxophone in District VIII, which qualified him for the state competition. The concert will be this Saturday, April 17th at 3 p.m. It will also be live-streamed at www.alabandmasters.com and www.ssavp.com
 
 
