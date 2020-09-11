New development ready for public hearing

A planned new housing development near the athletic fields of Eufaula High School received an endorsement from Mayor Jack Tibbs, and now awaits approval from the city council.
The first reading and public hearing of the development will be Monday, Sept. 21, at 5:15 p.m. at the next meeting of the Eufaula City Council.
The request for rezoning the property has been approved by the planning commission.
Tibbs told the council at Monday evening’s meeting that Reeves Management is looking at 105 new homes, some rentals.
“The city is in desperate need of affordable housing and high-end rental properties,” Tibbs said. “We’re hoping the city council will approve it.”
In other business:
Tibbs praised Jackson Life Senior Center and its recent overwhelming positive assessment from the state.
“It tells what a great job Jackie (Hunt) and her staff do out there,” Tibbs said.
Hunt, the director of the center, said there are more than 100 meals delivered to those in need by the center.
Council President Johnny Knight said it appeared to him that most citizens were wearing mask and practicing social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s not for you but for the next person,” Knight said. “Just do what’s right.”
