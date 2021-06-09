Off-highway vehicle trail opening soon at Lakepoint State Park

“That one will get more use than probably anything because it’s located within the campground, so all of the kids will be on it on their bicycles and families can walk on it,” he said. “Not only will it give them something to do, but hopefully with the educational kiosks we’re going to add, they’ll learn something about the area.”

Another attraction set to open at the end of June is an archery range, and lanes will feature targets up to 50 yards away.

Another COVID project, Banks said they are wrapping up renovations to 10 of Lakepoint’s 29 cabins. Calling it a “complete gutting,” the renovated cabins received new flooring, fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms and kitchens and updated appliances. Updates to the exterior are in the plans, as well. Banks said after these 10 are completed, they’re looking to renovate 10 more.

“It’s something that was desperately needed, and we’re looking into doing more as soon as we can,” he said.

The renovated cabins will reopen for reservations in July.

After a year of uncertainty, Banks said the park’s patrons are coming back in a big way.