One arrested after Saturday shooting

An Eufaula man was arrested following a car accident and a brief foot chase after allegedly injuring one person in a shooting Saturday morning, Eufaula Police said.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Eufaula Police received reports of a shooting at an East Barbour Street business. A description was given of the suspect’s vehicle, and an officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

“The suspect fled and subsequently was involved in a crash,” Police Chief Steve Watkins said. “One subject ran from the vehicle and was apprehended without incident after a short foot chase.”

Police said Thomas Marcus Hill, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with first degree assault, attempting to elude and carrying a concealed weapon. Hill was taken to the Eufaula City Jail prior to a bond hearing.

Watkins said the victim was treated at Medical Center Barbour for a gunshot wound to the lower body.

