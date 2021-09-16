Organizations unite to form Barbour County Against COVID-19 initiative

The county extension office, in collaboration with Auburn University, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the local Barbour County Health Department, have grant funding to support Barbour County Against COVID efforts. The local group will continue its outreach to churches and other organizations asking for their support.

“Currently, there is so much information on COVID that many people are getting overwhelmed. We thought a truly local effort would be the best way to support our community especially given the impact of the Delta variant,” said Allie Logan of the Barbour County Extension office. “A blue and gold ribbon does not mean everyone in your business or organization is vaccinated. It means you are in the fight to keep Barbour County safe.”

The group plans to provide multiple ways to fight COVID over the next few months, including information on where to get shots after regular business hours, special clinic locations for vaccinations, precautions to take to avoid the spread of COVID, information on testing and available local medical treatment.

To learn more about Barbour County Against COVID, visit the Get Involved Barbour web page at https://getinvolvedbarbour.org/ or contact Dr. Karen Sterling at ksterling44@yahoo.com.