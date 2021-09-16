Organizations unite to form Barbour County Against COVID-19 initiative

The Barbour County Extension Office, Get Involved Barbour, NAACP Barbour County Branch 5075, Medical Center Barbour, Eufaula City Schools, Buffalo Soldiers (NABSTMC), St. John AME Church, St. James Episcopal Church and First African Baptist have banded together to form the Barbour County Against COVID-19 initiative to unite the communities within Barbour County in an effort to stop the spread and impacts of COVID-19.
The initiative will share factual information about COVID-19, the available vaccines, and best practices to keep individuals and families safe. Organizers of this effort believe the community needs to:
Fight the virus to keep our schools open for safe, in-person learning
Fight the virus to support local business
Fight the virus to prevent overcrowding at hospitals and give people the best possible medical care.
The group is asking individuals, other organizations and community leaders to join the Blue and Gold ribbon effort to fight COVID by displaying a Blue and Gold ribbon at home, at work, at school and online if: you are vaccinated; if you or members of your organization wear a mask and are socially distanced indoors; if you plan to quarantine and get tested if exposed to COVID; or if you are in the fight to keep schools open, businesses open and support local healthcare workers.
The county extension office, in collaboration with Auburn University, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the local Barbour County Health Department, have grant funding to support Barbour County Against COVID efforts. The local group will continue its outreach to churches and other organizations asking for their support.
“Currently, there is so much information on COVID that many people are getting overwhelmed. We thought a truly local effort would be the best way to support our community especially given the impact of the Delta variant,” said Allie Logan of the Barbour County Extension office. “A blue and gold ribbon does not mean everyone in your business or organization is vaccinated. It means you are in the fight to keep Barbour County safe.”
The group plans to provide multiple ways to fight COVID over the next few months, including information on where to get shots after regular business hours, special clinic locations for vaccinations, precautions to take to avoid the spread of COVID, information on testing and available local medical treatment.
To learn more about Barbour County Against COVID, visit the Get Involved Barbour web page at https://getinvolvedbarbour.org/ or contact Dr. Karen Sterling at ksterling44@yahoo.com.