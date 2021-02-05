Parks and recreation basketball scores

Feb. 1 games
Training league
Cavs vs. Rockets
In the first quarter of the first half, the Cavs outscored the Rockets by 10-4 and went into halftime ahead 19-16. Both teams each scored five in the opening quarter of the second half, but the Cavs again outscored the Rockets 10-4 in the fourth and won by a score of 34-25.
For the Cavs, the leading scorer was Ja’Kayden Mahone with 19 points. For the Rockets, Tyren Turner scored 15 and Chance McElroy scored 10.
Beginning League
Sixers vs. Hornets
The Sixers and the Hornets were tied up at 6 at the end of the first quarter, and no points were scored in the second quarter. The score again tied at the end of the third (8-8), fourth (14-14) and overtime (18-18), and the game was called as a draw.
The leading scorer for the Sixers was Ja’Cayden Hill with 12 points, followed by Brayden Gibson with four. The leading scorer for the Hornets was Talon Ward with 10 followed by Anna Bloom with four.
Girls League
Sky vs. Sparks
The Sky and Sparks teams ended the first quarter 12-11, but Sky pushed forward to go ahead by seven at halftime. Sky opened the half with 14 points to Sparks’ 4 and won the game 41-23.
Quanneesia Walton was the lead scorer for team Sky with 25 points, and Zyonn McKinnon scored 20 for team Sparks.
Senior boys
Suns vs. Heat
The Suns and Heat played a close game, scoring 12 and eight points respectively in the first quarter and four to 18 points respectively for a halftime score of 16-26 in the Heat’s favor. The Suns rallied to score 16 in the third quarter compared to the Heat’s eight, and the Suns again outscored the Heat in the fourth quarter 11-8, leading the Suns to a 43-42 win.
Leading scorers for the Suns were Xavier Dennis with 12 and Zachai Steele and George McFolley with 11 each. Leading scorers for the Heat were Jeremiah Vincent with 17, Zion Martin with 10 and Jamere Thomas with eight.
Senior boys
Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Warriors started off strong in Monday’s game, outscoring the Nuggets 15-4 in the first, 11-6 in the second, 19-14 in the third and 17-4 in the fourth for a big 62-28 win.
Carter Gray was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 16 points followed closely by Drashon Bussey with 15. Jave’ Williams scored 12, and Montrell Brundidge scored 10. For the Nuggets, Kevin Dunn was the high scorer at 17.