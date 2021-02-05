Parks and recreation basketball scores

Feb. 1 games

Training league

Cavs vs. Rockets

In the first quarter of the first half, the Cavs outscored the Rockets by 10-4 and went into halftime ahead 19-16. Both teams each scored five in the opening quarter of the second half, but the Cavs again outscored the Rockets 10-4 in the fourth and won by a score of 34-25.

For the Cavs, the leading scorer was Ja’Kayden Mahone with 19 points. For the Rockets, Tyren Turner scored 15 and Chance McElroy scored 10.

Beginning League

Sixers vs. Hornets

The Sixers and the Hornets were tied up at 6 at the end of the first quarter, and no points were scored in the second quarter. The score again tied at the end of the third (8-8), fourth (14-14) and overtime (18-18), and the game was called as a draw.

The leading scorer for the Sixers was Ja’Cayden Hill with 12 points, followed by Brayden Gibson with four. The leading scorer for the Hornets was Talon Ward with 10 followed by Anna Bloom with four.

Girls League

Sky vs. Sparks