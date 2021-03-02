Parkview commemorates 100th day of school

Wednesday, Feb. 17 was a special day for students at Parkview as it marked the 100th day of “in-person” classes for the current school year.

Children in kindergarten through the primary grades had been anxiously awaiting this day since last August when students had the opportunity to vote as a class on what they’d like to do on the 100th day of school.

In Mrs. Annette Johnson’s first grade class, she had her class wait until the 12th day of the new school year before the class voted on 12 things they’d like to do on the 100th day. Mrs. Johnson, who’s been teaching at Parkview for 28 years, explained that she had her class wait until the 12th day so that they might better grasp the concept of “a dozen.”

So on the 100th day of school, the children enjoyed the choices they made way back on the 12th day of school—choices that included eating ice cream and chocolate cake, watching a movie, getting a present, not having to wear shoes in class and some other fun things that first graders enjoy doing.