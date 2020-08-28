Parole hearings include two with Barbour County connections

The following parole hearings are scheduled with ties to Barbour County:
Parole Hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2:
• Jonathan Gladney is a two-time convicted killer serving a life sentence in prison. He has served 16 years, one month of his sentence. Gladney was convicted in 2006 of manslaughter in Barbour County and sentenced to life. Twelve years later, in 2019, he was convicted of another manslaughter for stabbing a fellow inmate to death in Elmore County, according to news reports. Gladney also was convicted in Barbour County in 2002 of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years, but he was released from prison after serving less than two years. He was out of prison on early release in 2005 when he committed the first manslaughter.
Parole Hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3:
• Shawn Govan has served nearly 24 years of a 109-year prison sentence for two robberies and one case of receiving stolen property in Barbour County. Govan was convicted in 1999 on 1996 charges of third-degree robbery and second-degree receiving stolen property and was sentenced to 10 years. Then Govan committed a first-degree robbery the next year and was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to another 99 years.
