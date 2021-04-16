Patel wins resume contest

Ishika Patel was recently recognized at the Southeast Alabama Works resume contest luncheon and received a $100 scholarship for winning the local resume contest. She was also awarded $250 for winning the county resume contest. Patel is a senior at Eufaula High School and will be attending Middlebury University where she plans to major in psychology and Spanish in hopes to one day work with children. Pictured from left are Ishika Patel and and EHS marketing teacher Taylor Crouch.