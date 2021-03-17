Peterson, Alabama team win All Star game

“When I first took the job, I knew she (Peterson) would be a power 5 player,” Cliatt said in an interview on her signing day. “I have watched her grow and mature her basketball game from a freshman starting at the point guard position. That is difficult to do as a freshman – playing point guard position as a Class 5A school basically playing in a 6A classification.

“Her motor is always at 110 percent. I can’t remember one game that she didn’t play hard. She also makes good grades. The sky is the limit for her.”

Cliatt said Peterson has been successful not just because of her natural ability on the court, but because of a desire to listen to coaches and work on improving.

“The No. 1 thing that helped her get where she is at is her allowing me to coach her hard,” Cliatt said. “A lot of kids don’t want to be coached hard. The generation now will shut down, but she has never shut down when I have coached her hard.”

Though she plays mostly point guard, Peterson can also play the 2 and 3 positions on the court. She is expected to continue that at Indiana.

In a press release from the university, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said several characteristics made Peterson a desired player for the Hoosiers.