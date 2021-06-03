Phil Anderson named EHS varsity baseball head coach

Eufaula City Schools has named Phil Anderson as the head coach for the varsity baseball team at Eufaula High School.

Anderson is a native of Nashville, Tenn. and graduated from Aquinas College and Auburn University with degrees in English and history education.

Prior to moving to Eufaula in 2003 to run a hunting facility, Anderson was an assistant baseball coach at Cheatham County High School in Ashland City, Tenn., and Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn. before becoming head baseball coach at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Anderson ran the hunting facility until 2016 while simultaneously serving as head football coach at Lakeside School since 2013, later adding athletic director and English teacher to his resume.

Anderson transitioned to Eufaula City Schools in 2017 where he’s been an English teacher, head football coach and head baseball coach at Admiral Moorer Middle School and assistant football and baseball coach at Eufaula High School.

Ed Rigby, athletic director for Eufaula City Schools, said, “We are glad to have Coach Anderson take over for Coach Black. His experience, dedication and family approach will help the team be successful.”