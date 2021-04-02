Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center honors National Child Abuse Prevention Month during April

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center is honoring National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April by growing a better tomorrow for all children, together. It is more important than ever to help positive childhood experiences take root in your community and across the country.

“Child abuse prevention is a community effort,” said Kaley Green, executive director of the PRCAC. “We need parents, caregivers, elected officials, teachers and professionals to be involved in all aspects of prevention. The more we talk about it, the more we bring awareness to the issue and it becomes less taboo.”

The PRCAC provides forensic interviews, parenting classes, family advocate services and school-based education programs. The PRCAC’s vision is “It Should Never Hurt to be a Child” and hopes to do that through a mission statement of “strengthening communities one family at a time.”

The 2021 April Prevention Month activities include a series of Spirit Nights at local restaurants where money will be raised to help the PRCAC provide prevention and intervention services. A full list of spirit nights can be found on the Facebook Page: Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center or by calling the PRCAC. Wear Blue Fridays will start April 2 and go throughout the month of April.