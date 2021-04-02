Powell, Fox win over $17K in Lake Eufaula competition

The Alabama Bass Trail South Division recently held its second stop at Lake Eufaula. Recent storms and heavy rains had the lake more stained and muddy than usual, but that didn’t seem to bother local favorites Shane Powell and Tim Fox who fished their way to over $17,000 in winnings and contingency money.
Powell and Fox, who won this same event in 2020, spent their practice day “checking” on potential spawning areas on the south end of the lake.
“The lake has been fishing tough this year, and we were hoping we could get to 20 pounds” Powell said. “On our first stop, we caught a big fish that really set the tone for what we felt like we needed to be doing.”
Fishing a number of different spots, Fox said, “You would pull up on a spot and catch a big fish and then there would be a number of smaller fish there, too.”
Weighing in a five-fish limit of 23.95 pounds, the pair relied on a half-ounce chartreuse, white War Eagle spinnerbait and a simple 3/8-ounce white swim jig.
“We have been really blessed,” Powell said. “With all the pressure this lake has had in the last year or so, as well as when the lake used to have hydrilla and the weights were much bigger. With most of that hydrilla gone, we felt 20 pounds would do well and we feel fortunate we were able to have the day we had.”
On the topic of the upcoming Bassmaster Team Championship scheduled for December on the lake, Powell was quick to say it was on his calendar.
The second place team of Jimmy and Jared Simms ended the day with a 21.21-pound limit worth $5,000. Keeping things simple, the father/son duo fished white 3/8-ounce spinnerbaits in less than three feet of water.
“We practiced on the south end for a day and the wind hurt us, so we turned left out of the creek and made a long run up the river,” Jimmy said. “We fished five or six spots in water that was slightly stained, and we just weeded out the little ones to the limit we had.”
Catching over 30 fish on the day, the pair also earned the Mountain Dew Big Bass of the Day with 5.97-pound lunker.
The third place team of Shane and Brandon Horton brought home $4,000 thanks to a 19.65-pound, five-fish limit and a 5.38 big fish. Not wanting to give up too much detail, the pair worked a 400-yard stretch of water “a few miles north of the boat ramp.”
“Our first stop did not pan out for us like we thought it would. On our second stop we caught a 4-pounder and small fish, then we left to check another spot and came back to where we were and stayed there all day long,” Brandon said.
Unlike the teams ahead of them, spinnerbaits did play into their plans. Instead, they used 6’10” Heavy, 7’3” Medium Heavy and 7’10” FX Custom Flipping sticks with 60-pound braid and several different soft plastics.
“We have more events coming up here and we don’t want to divulge too much, but we had a good day,” Shane said.
