Powell, Fox win over $17K in Lake Eufaula competition

On the topic of the upcoming Bassmaster Team Championship scheduled for December on the lake, Powell was quick to say it was on his calendar.

The second place team of Jimmy and Jared Simms ended the day with a 21.21-pound limit worth $5,000. Keeping things simple, the father/son duo fished white 3/8-ounce spinnerbaits in less than three feet of water.

“We practiced on the south end for a day and the wind hurt us, so we turned left out of the creek and made a long run up the river,” Jimmy said. “We fished five or six spots in water that was slightly stained, and we just weeded out the little ones to the limit we had.”

Catching over 30 fish on the day, the pair also earned the Mountain Dew Big Bass of the Day with 5.97-pound lunker.

The third place team of Shane and Brandon Horton brought home $4,000 thanks to a 19.65-pound, five-fish limit and a 5.38 big fish. Not wanting to give up too much detail, the pair worked a 400-yard stretch of water “a few miles north of the boat ramp.”

“Our first stop did not pan out for us like we thought it would. On our second stop we caught a 4-pounder and small fish, then we left to check another spot and came back to where we were and stayed there all day long,” Brandon said.