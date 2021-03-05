Quitman County Board of Education names Jon Erik Jones as superintendent

The Quitman County Board of Education recently named Jon-Erik Jones as the superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year.
Jones currently serves as Assistant Superintendent/Pre-K-12 Principal with the Quitman County School System. He has 16 years of experience as an educator all within Quitman County Schools. During his tenure, he has served as a classroom teacher, academic coach, assistant principal and assistant superintendent.
“Serving in each of these capacities has allowed me to view the educational process through a variety of lenses,” Jones said.
Multi-tasking, managing multiple school and system-level tasks simultaneously, effective communication, team building and delegating responsibilities are skills that Jones possesses and that he has demonstrated throughout his career.
“These key skills, along with his knowledge of the Quitman County School System, are impressive and positions him to lead the district as our next superintendent,” said Board Chair Willie Anderson.
Jones is a graduate of Albany State University who holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. He also holds a Master of Education in middle grades as well as a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Columbus State University.
He has received several honors and recognitions to include being featured in the Rural Leader Magazine 40 Under 40, Apple Distinguished Educator, Albany State 50 Under 50, and he also participated in the Clay-Quitman Leadership Institute.
“The Board of Education looks forward to Mr. Jones continuing the good leadership of retiring superintendent, Mrs. Victoria L. Harris. She and Mr. Jones have worked tirelessly to move the district forward and the Board is excited to have Mr. Jones to follow her leadership,” Anderson said.
Jones and his wife Malissa, who currently works in the Muscogee County School System, have five children.