Quitman County Board of Education names Jon Erik Jones as superintendent

The Quitman County Board of Education recently named Jon-Erik Jones as the superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year.

Jones currently serves as Assistant Superintendent/Pre-K-12 Principal with the Quitman County School System. He has 16 years of experience as an educator all within Quitman County Schools. During his tenure, he has served as a classroom teacher, academic coach, assistant principal and assistant superintendent.

“Serving in each of these capacities has allowed me to view the educational process through a variety of lenses,” Jones said.

Multi-tasking, managing multiple school and system-level tasks simultaneously, effective communication, team building and delegating responsibilities are skills that Jones possesses and that he has demonstrated throughout his career.

“These key skills, along with his knowledge of the Quitman County School System, are impressive and positions him to lead the district as our next superintendent,” said Board Chair Willie Anderson.

Jones is a graduate of Albany State University who holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. He also holds a Master of Education in middle grades as well as a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Columbus State University.