Quitman County Hornets head to state playoffs
The Quitman County varsity boys’ basketball team clinched its place in the GHSA Class 1A public state playoffs with a big 55-53 win on the road last Friday at Calhoun County High School.

 The Hornets (13-4) were led by Jermaine Williams with 13 points followed by Tashawn Respress with 11 points, Ty Richardson with 10 points and Shamiir Billings with 8 points.

The team travels to second-ranked Dublin High School (24-1) Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. for the first round match.

Only 400 total fans will be allowed to attend. Masks must be worn, and temperatures will be checked upon entry. Visiting cheerleaders are also not allowed.

