Quitman County Schools January spotlight

Our spotlight student for Elementary/Middle School for the month of January is Pre-K student, Mason Jones. Mason was nominated for the month of January for the character trait of fairness at the school level. His teacher, Ms. Gordon stated, “Mason logs into class each day and shows how to be fair to others by following directions given by his teachers and muting when it is his classmates’ turn to talk. Mason is also very helpful when a student is struggling by helping them as a classmate. Mason treats his classmates the way that he wants to be treated, with fairness and respect.”

Our High School Spotlight Student is Niajah Davis. Niajah is in the 9th grade and has plans of going to college to become a nurse. Niajah views all subjects as important and in her spare time she enjoys watching football and basketball. Niajah admires her mother because of her kindness and unconditional love and patience. She also states that her mother is hard working and always finds a way to provide for her and her siblings. In the classroom, Niajah shows that she cares for her classmates by helping them with their class projects. When she finishes her work early, she takes on the task of being a peer helper/tutor to her fellow classmates. Congratulations to Niajah for being selected as Quitman County High School’s January Student Spotlight!