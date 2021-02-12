Quitman County Schools January spotlight

Quitman County Schools recognizes the following staff members and students in its January Spotlight.
Students
Mason Jones, Pre-K
Our spotlight student for Elementary/Middle School for the month of January is Pre-K student, Mason Jones. Mason was nominated for the month of January for the character trait of fairness at the school level. His teacher, Ms. Gordon stated, “Mason logs into class each day and shows how to be fair to others by following directions given by his teachers and muting when it is his classmates’ turn to talk. Mason is also very helpful when a student is struggling by helping them as a classmate. Mason treats his classmates the way that he wants to be treated, with fairness and respect.”
Way to go Mason!
Niajah Davis, 9th grade
Our High School Spotlight Student is Niajah Davis. Niajah is in the 9th grade and has plans of going to college to become a nurse. Niajah views all subjects as important and in her spare time she enjoys watching football and basketball. Niajah admires her mother because of her kindness and unconditional love and patience. She also states that her mother is hard working and always finds a way to provide for her and her siblings. In the classroom, Niajah shows that she cares for her classmates by helping them with their class projects. When she finishes her work early, she takes on the task of being a peer helper/tutor to her fellow classmates. Congratulations to Niajah for being selected as Quitman County High School’s January Student Spotlight!
Staff
Cheryl Sleadd, teacher
Mrs. Sleadd is an excellent co-teacher. Her role is to work alongside the first-grade teacher; however, during the extended absence of the teacher, she took the initiative to plan and deliver all instruction for first grade. Although Mrs. Sleadd is a part-time educator, she devotes many hours beyond that of a part-time worker. She is passionate about teaching students to read and dedicates many hours to finding ways to keep students engaged.
Otis Hill, support staff
Mr. Hill is a dynamic paraprofessional. He has a welcoming smile and greets everyone with care and concern. He is also very well-known and respected in the community. Mr. Hill is always willing to go above and beyond to benefit the children of Quitman County. He is quick to answer the call of duty whether it be in the classroom, the cafeteria or at a sporting event. Mr. Hill is a valuable asset to QCS.
Karen Espy, instructional leader
Mrs. Espy is a dynamic Instructional coach. She serves as our Growing Readers Project liaison and is a valuable asset to QCS and has been instrumental in the successful implementation of the project. While she only works part-time, she has been an instrumental member of our team.
Shirley Gilbert, District staff
Mrs. Shirley Gilbert is the Finance Officer for the Quitman County School District. She has been with the system for 43 years. She has worked part-time for the last seven years and continues to serve as a valuable member of the Quitman County team. Her coworkers say that she’s very knowledgeable about her job and generous to those she meets.