Quitman County Schools October Spotlight

Quitman County Schools would like to recognize the following staff members and students in its October Spotlight.
Students
Jayda Lee, sixth grade
Our spotlight student for Elementary/Middle School for the month of October is sixth grader Jayda Lee. Jayda was nominated for the month of October for the character trait respect at the school level. Her teacher, Ms. Forte stated, “Even though Jayda is still in a virtual setting, Jayda treats me with the utmost respect whenever I am conducting both virtual and in person lessons. Whenever Jayda needs extra clarification, she always waits until I am finished explaining the curriculum before she raises her hand through TEAMS to ask a question.”
Jamie Peterson, twelfth grade
Our spotlight student for Quitman County High School for the month of October is senior Jamie Peterson. Jamie has worked diligently to complete his assignments. He has been patient during the virtual learning sessions and juggled many tasks both in school and out of school. He continues to be respectful and assists others when needed.
District Employee: Twanda Banks
The Spotlight for Quitman County School District is Mrs. Twanda Banks. Mrs. Banks is the Technology Coordinator and Student Information System Coordinator for Quitman County Schools. Quitman County School District appreciates Mrs. Banks and all that she does.
Teacher: Sharon Benefield
Mrs. Benefield is an excellent teacher who loves her students dearly. Her lessons are very engaging as she utilizes various strategies and methods of learning so that her students can reach their full potential. She goes the extra mile to ensure that her students are learning. She has a dynamic rapport with her students and parents. Mrs. Benefield is also well-known in the community and is very well respected.
Staff: Kimkeisha Rivers
Ms. Rivers is an extremely hard worker as she dedicates herself to the faculty, staff and students of Quitman County Schools. She enjoys assisting teachers and students. She is always willing to give a helping hand when anything is needed to be done. Ms. Rivers has a plethora of skills which makes her accessible in assisting students with homework, teaching a skill and ensuring students are behaving as well as motivating them to maximize their potential.
Instructional Leadership: Deirdre Brown
Deirdre Brown is our October Instructional Leader Spotlight. Mrs. Brown wears many hats at Quitman County PreK-12 School. She serves at RTI Coordinator, PBIS Coordinator and SOAR Director. In each capacity, she is able to have a direct, positive impact on the students in our school. We really appreciate all that she does. She is definitely an asset to Team QC.
