Quitman County Schools October Spotlight

Teacher: Sharon Benefield

Mrs. Benefield is an excellent teacher who loves her students dearly. Her lessons are very engaging as she utilizes various strategies and methods of learning so that her students can reach their full potential. She goes the extra mile to ensure that her students are learning. She has a dynamic rapport with her students and parents. Mrs. Benefield is also well-known in the community and is very well respected.

Staff: Kimkeisha Rivers

Ms. Rivers is an extremely hard worker as she dedicates herself to the faculty, staff and students of Quitman County Schools. She enjoys assisting teachers and students. She is always willing to give a helping hand when anything is needed to be done. Ms. Rivers has a plethora of skills which makes her accessible in assisting students with homework, teaching a skill and ensuring students are behaving as well as motivating them to maximize their potential.

Instructional Leadership: Deirdre Brown

Deirdre Brown is our October Instructional Leader Spotlight. Mrs. Brown wears many hats at Quitman County PreK-12 School. She serves at RTI Coordinator, PBIS Coordinator and SOAR Director. In each capacity, she is able to have a direct, positive impact on the students in our school. We really appreciate all that she does. She is definitely an asset to Team QC.