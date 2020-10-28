 Skip to main content
Quitman County Schools September Spotlight
Quitman County Schools September Spotlight

Quitman County Schools would like to recognize the following staff members and students in its September Spotlight.

Students

Jerome Richardson, third grade

Richardson was nominated for the month of September for the character trait courage. His teacher stated that he has made sure to log in to all live sessions and is not afraid to answer the questions she asks them, even if he is not sure of the answer. He doesn't back down from any of the challenges presented in class. 

Ervan Celestin, ninth grade

Celestin transitioned into virtual learning with no problem. He has attended every class and completed all virtual assignments on time! Celestin did not have any On Demand lessons to complete prior to switching because he located all previous assignments in Teams himself and completed all of them virtually. He has demonstrated responsibility, punctuality and determination.

District Employee: Amye Murdock 

Ayme Murdock serves as the Special Education Director and Professional Learning Coordinator for the District. She also wears several other hats and plays a key role in the overall success of the district. Murdock is married to Bill Murdock and they have four beautiful children and three grandchildren. Her mom is her greatest inspiration.

Teacher: Demetria Harris 

Harris is an “all-around” awesome role model. She is a teacher-leader and is continually willing to assist her colleagues with technology and ideas to use in their classes. She always participates in professional learning and applies it in her teaching, thus providing her students with dynamic lessons. Harris has a good attitude and is very coachable.

Staff: Loretta Thomas

Thomas has a dynamic rapport with both students and parents. She gives a warm welcome to everyone she comes in contact with, and she gives 110 percent every day. She is willing to learn and in return share her knowledge with others.

Instructional Leadership: Nina Williams-Gordy

Williams-Gordy has been instrumental in the success of providing virtual learning opportunities for our students. She facilitates high quality, professional learning sessions for our teachers on best practices and strategies for teaching in the virtual environment. Williams-Gordy is passionate about what she does here at QCS.

