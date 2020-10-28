Quitman County Schools September Spotlight

Quitman County Schools would like to recognize the following staff members and students in its September Spotlight.

Students

Jerome Richardson, third grade

Richardson was nominated for the month of September for the character trait courage. His teacher stated that he has made sure to log in to all live sessions and is not afraid to answer the questions she asks them, even if he is not sure of the answer. He doesn't back down from any of the challenges presented in class.

Ervan Celestin, ninth grade

Celestin transitioned into virtual learning with no problem. He has attended every class and completed all virtual assignments on time! Celestin did not have any On Demand lessons to complete prior to switching because he located all previous assignments in Teams himself and completed all of them virtually. He has demonstrated responsibility, punctuality and determination.

District Employee: Amye Murdock