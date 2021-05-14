Quitman County voters keep polling locations open

Georgetown, GA – In a 4-1 vote Thursday evening, the Quitman County Board of Registrars defeated a proposal that would have closed 50% of the county’s polling locations. Citing information that the ACLU of Georgia provided urging the board to reject the proposal, board members voiced their opposition to the closure and cast their votes accordingly.
“We thank the Quitman County Board of Registrars for voting to keep Morris precinct open and to all the Quitman County residents who stood up for the right to vote,” said Rahul Garabadu, voting rights attorney for the ACLU of Georgia. “The Constitution protects every citizen’s sacred right to vote, and tonight’s decision reaffirms this fundamental principle.”
On April 27, 2021, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to the Quitman County Board of Registrars warning that its proposal to close half of its polling places will likely harm Black voters potentially violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution.
Eliminating a polling location that serves the eastern half of the county would prevent rural voters living around Morris without transportation from voting in-person on Election Day. Morris is approximately 13 miles away from Georgetown, where the last remaining polling location in the county would be located. It would take over four hours to walk from Morris to Georgetown.
Because Quitman County has little to no public transportation options, a voter who wants to vote in person but does not have a car would face significant, and potentially insurmountable, hurdles to exercising their right to vote.
These transportation burdens would also fall more heavily on Black voters. A plurality of Quitman County residents, who are disproportionately Black, have either no car or only one car per household.
Several Quitman County citizens shared their thoughts about the decision following the Board of Registrars’ vote.
“A good decision was made in regards to the Morris precinct. The Board of Registrars voted against closing, and for that, I thank the ACLU of Atlanta for coming down and helping us out in this process,” Willie Anderson said. “We think this will mean a lot to the citizens of Quitman County.”
“We objected to it [the proposal to close the precinct], and most of the citizens of Morris objected to it. We’re thankful for that, Larry Wilborn said after the board meeting. “[We’re] thankful for the Board of Registrars, probate judge, and all the help we got. We appreciate the ACLU for coming down and helping us in this matter. It was a great blessing for us to meet the people that they sent, and we consider them to be lifelong friends. We’re very appreciative of the outcome. We’re grateful for that.”
“I want to thank the judge and the board for making the decision to keep the poll out at Morris open,” said Sylvester Eleby, a veteran and long-time citizen of Quitman County. “I want to thank everybody that took a part into it.”
Watch the entire meeting on ACLU of Georgia’s Facebook Page.
Click here for the testimony of Rahul Garabadu, ACLU of Georgia Voting Rights Attorney at last week’s public meeting.