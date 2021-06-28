Quitman summer program a success

Teachers, students and community partners involved with Quitman County Schools Nita M. Lowey 21st CCLC S.O.A.R. Program have been busy this summer.

The program began on June 1 with a week of Camp of Champs, which incorporates character education and life skills within physical education activities and allows students to learn while playing.

The program’s partnership with the Quitman County Library has been a mutually beneficial relationship. The library brings performers to the school each week, and the students have an opportunity to participate in the library’s summer reading program.

The Chehaw Park animals visited during the second week of the program. Vicki Smith, The Bat Lady, told tales about tails and brought a snake, a frog and a bearded dragon during her visit. Gene Cordova, a ventriloquist/comedian visited during the final week of the program. The students were encouraged to read by his various dummies. Heidi Goodin with Chattahoochee Flint RESA has also visited each week to conduct STEAM activities with the students. The students created hoop gliders, catapults, slime and ice cream.