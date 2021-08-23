Register now for 21st Alabama Classic Bass Tournament

The entry fee is $150 per team and is tax deductible donation. The big fish pot will be separate again this year, and the entry fee is $20 per angler with a 100 percent pay back for the two biggest bass weighed in split 60-40. Williams said anglers must be entered in the big fish pot prior to take off.

Alfa Insurance, the new title sponsor, is guaranteeing the first place team a $5,000 check, increasing the total payout to the top 15 teams to $15,000. Second through 15th place is based on 100 teams fishing.

The safety meeting preceding the tournament will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 at LakePoint Lodge banquet room beginning at 5 p.m. The public is invited, and Williams said there will be freebies for those who attend. Flight cards can also be picked up at that time along with registering for the tournament. Boat check-in on Oct. 16 begins at 4 a.m., and a breakfast of coffee and biscuits will be available at that time at Marina Store and Grill.

Online registration is open at the re-vamped alclassic.com. After registering, participants will be assigned their boat number. Applications can also be printed and mailed in, and the boat number will be assigned once the application has been received. Registration will also be open the morning of the tournament, but there is a $25 late fee.

For more information or questions, call 334-355-5057.

