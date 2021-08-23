Register now for 21st Alabama Classic Bass Tournament

Online registration is now open for the 21st Annual Alabama Classic Bass fundraising tournament taking place on Lake Eufaula on Oct. 16.
Usually held in June each year, the event was rescheduled after many requests to have it during a cooler time of year.
“We have prayed and discussed this and have decided we will do our event on the third Saturday of October going forward,” Founder/Director Sam Williams said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but we feel we will have a better turnout and better ability to keep our fish healthier in the cooler weather.”
The tournament continues to support two important causes: Niemann-Pick Disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support. Niemann-Pick is an inherited disease that affects the body’s ability to metabolize fat within cells. These cells malfunction and die over time. Niemann-Pick disease can affect the brain, nerves, liver, spleen, bone marrow and, in severe cases, lungs. Darby’s Warrior Support takes post-9/11 combat-wounded veterans and those living with PTSD hunting and fishing to help them adjust back to civilian life. The tournament’s organization is a 501(c)3 foundation, and the entry fee is a tax-free donation.
“Let’s make this a record year as we support our post 9/11 combat wounded and PTSD heroes, plus the terminal children with Niemann-Pick disease as we continue to fund research for these precious children,” Williams said.
The entry fee is $150 per team and is tax deductible donation. The big fish pot will be separate again this year, and the entry fee is $20 per angler with a 100 percent pay back for the two biggest bass weighed in split 60-40. Williams said anglers must be entered in the big fish pot prior to take off.
Alfa Insurance, the new title sponsor, is guaranteeing the first place team a $5,000 check, increasing the total payout to the top 15 teams to $15,000. Second through 15th place is based on 100 teams fishing.
The safety meeting preceding the tournament will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 at LakePoint Lodge banquet room beginning at 5 p.m. The public is invited, and Williams said there will be freebies for those who attend. Flight cards can also be picked up at that time along with registering for the tournament. Boat check-in on Oct. 16 begins at 4 a.m., and a breakfast of coffee and biscuits will be available at that time at Marina Store and Grill.
Online registration is open at the re-vamped alclassic.com. After registering, participants will be assigned their boat number. Applications can also be printed and mailed in, and the boat number will be assigned once the application has been received. Registration will also be open the morning of the tournament, but there is a $25 late fee.
For more information or questions, call 334-355-5057.