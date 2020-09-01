Remember When

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
60 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1960 — Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, first cousin to recording artist Jerry Lee Lewis, is the guest speaker at Eufaula‘s First Assembly of God Church.
Sept. 5, 1960 — Noted author Harper Lee, sister of Eufaula’s Louise Conner, visits to promote her book “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
55 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1965 – An estimated crowd of 12,000 attend the three-day Lake Eufaula Festival.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1970 – Auburn High School shuts out Eufaula, 36-0.
45 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1975 – Eufaula blasts Chavala High, 48-0, as Willie Wilson and Ronald Hines score two downs each.
Aug. 31, 1975 – More than 15,000 attend the Lake Eufaula Festival.
Sept. 5, 1975 – Smiths Station edges Eufaula, 18-16.
Sept. 5, 1975 – Lakeside rolls Crichton Academy, 53-12, as Jim Carlyle rushes for 105 yards.
