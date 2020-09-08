 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remember When
0 comments

Remember When

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years Ago

Sept. 12, 1955 -- Auburn coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan speaks at the Eufaula Quarterback Club.

60 Years Ago

Sept. 6, 1960 — Brad Bradford bats .585 to lead Eufaula’s Little League. Obie Ogletree and Jay Jaxon are the top pitchers at 5-2 each.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 7, 1970 – Clayton attorney William Robertson takes the oath of office as the newly appointed Judge of the Western District of Barbour County by Gov. Albert P. Brewer.

40 Years Ago

Sept. 5, 1980 – Eufaula downs Beauregard, 13-6.

Sept. 5, 1980 – Bullock Memorial shuts out Lakeside, 18-0.

Sept. 6, 1980 – Tornadic wins cause damage around town, including Eufaula High School where seven large windows are busted.

35 Years Ago

Sept. 4, 1985 – Eufaula downs Baker High of Columbus, Georgia, 12-6.

Sept. 4, 1985 – Lakeside whips Woodland, 46-20.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert