Remember When

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1955 -- Auburn coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan speaks at the Eufaula Quarterback Club.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1960 — Brad Bradford bats .585 to lead Eufaula’s Little League. Obie Ogletree and Jay Jaxon are the top pitchers at 5-2 each.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1970 – Clayton attorney William Robertson takes the oath of office as the newly appointed Judge of the Western District of Barbour County by Gov. Albert P. Brewer.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1980 – Eufaula downs Beauregard, 13-6.
Sept. 5, 1980 – Bullock Memorial shuts out Lakeside, 18-0.
Sept. 6, 1980 – Tornadic wins cause damage around town, including Eufaula High School where seven large windows are busted.
35 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1985 – Eufaula downs Baker High of Columbus, Georgia, 12-6.
Sept. 4, 1985 – Lakeside whips Woodland, 46-20.
