Remember When

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years Ago

Sept. 23, 1955 -- Jordan High School of Columbus knocks off Eufaula, 33-0.

Sept. 26, 1955 -- Florida State baseball coach Danny Litwiler speaks to the Eufaula Quarterback Club.

60 Years Ago

Sept. 21, 1960 – Bakerhill patrons oppose a merger proposal with Clayton Schools.

Sept. 23, 1960 -- Eufaula travels to Enterprise and battles to a 7-7 tie despite the Tigers rushing for a mere 29 yards.

55 Years Ago

Sept. 25, 1965 – Sgt. H.M. Brown assumes command of the Eufaula post of the Highway Patrol.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 25, 1970 – Ozark edges Eufaula, 16-11, despite two touchdown passes from Jack Jackson to Tom Clements.

Sept. 25, 1970 – Lakeside beats Pike Liberal Arts, 21-8, as the Chiefs rush for 255 yards.

40 Years Ago

Sept. 21, 1980 – First United Methodist Church of Eufaula breaks ground on a large edition to its facility.