Reports of my death

Church leaders permit me to teach a course each semester at the local community college. This section has been online due to COVID for the past year. As part of a get-acquainted exercise I asked students in the first week to search the Internet and find an article I’d written. I received an unusual email from one of the students:

“I'm working on getting to the assignment that is currently due, and I was asked to find an article that you had written. Well, I'm not sure if you just happen to have the same name here, maybe I'm confused about just who you are. Maybe it's true and someone is ghost writing under your alias, I'm not sure. But, well, Wikipedia says you died last year. I really just want to believe maybe I'm mistaken and you're someone else and just happen to have the same name as this guy, but this legitimately has me incredibly concerned. Are you okay?”