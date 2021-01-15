Saving money and a bit of sanity

My Franchise Fee is $5.14. What’s this? And if I’m paying it doesn’t it seem like I should get a cut of the profits?

I’m paying $7.16 in sales tax to my cable company. If I pay their franchise fee it seems only fair that they would pay some of my taxes. But fair and monopoly aren’t ever like peas and carrots.

Then come the extras. We rented a movie about a woman who gets Alzheimer’s, and insists on quickly moving to an assisted living facility, away from her sad husband and cable company. It was uplifting holiday fare. It was a new release and cost $2.99. That brings this month’s bill to a total of $145.27.

I think I’ll keep my High Speed Internet as it is. My first thought was to get rid of the Cable TV and get an antenna, but if I do that they will raise my Internet from $42.95 a month to $57.95, because I would be classified as a Non-Cable Customer. So I will keep Basic Cable, which is $9.75 a month, which will keep my Internet fee $15.00 less a month.