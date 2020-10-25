SE Gas recognizes board leadership

At its regularly-scheduled monthly board meeting, Southeast Gas installed former Eufaula Mayor J.J. Jaxon, Jr. as its new board chair for the 2021 fiscal year.

At the same time, the board recognized Fort Deposit Mayor Fletcher Fountain for his service as board chair during the 2020 fiscal year. A service plaque was presented to Fountain by Jaxon.

Jaxon has served on the Southeast Gas board of directors since 1986, and he has served multiple times as board chair. His 34-year tenure makes him the longest-serving member on the current board.

“The success of our company, and the benefit provided to our owner cities hinges on the effective leadership of the Southeast Gas board of directors, as well as the company’s management team," Southeast Gas President and CEO Greg Henderson said.

Southeast Gas provides natural gas service to 35 communities and is owned by 14 cities in Southeast Alabama: Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ft. Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark and Troy.