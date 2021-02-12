Senate passes income tax exclusion on federal COVID-19 relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Senate today passed one of the Legislature’s top priority bills, SB 98. This bill, sponsored by Senator Dan Roberts (R-Mountain Brook), would provide an income tax exemption for Alabamians who received federal COVID-19 relief funds and make several modifications to the corporate tax code.

“We are not going to tax any of the stimulus monies that came in for businesses, for individuals, for anyone,” Roberts said.

Roberts explained that the bill would also help Alabama-based businesses to compete on a global scale.

“Our Alabama companies have been at a competitive disadvantage,” Roberts said. “This legislation allows Alabama companies to compete at the same level. We’re trying to help our businesses be as competitive as possible and give them every advantage we can to succeed.”