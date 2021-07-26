Single vehicle accident claims Eufaula man

A single vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Eufaula man, Alabama State Troopers reported.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., Ronald W. Kinkade, 67, was fatally injured when the 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the roadway and collided with several trees before striking a ditch.

“Kinkade was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Corporal Jeremy J. Burkett said.

The crash occurred on Pike County 7708, approximately 12 miles north of Troy. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.