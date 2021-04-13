Six Lakeside Chiefs place first in track meet

Six Lakeside School athletes came home with first place awards in the Escambia track meet last week.

Hannah Buchan, Rebecca Neville, Sarah Murph and Graylin Pomeroy placed first in the 4x200 relay, Laura Beth Horne placed first in the 100-meter dash and Chloe Helms placed first in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter dash.

Emily Nix, Murph, Sophie Seaborn and Helms placed second in the 4x400 relay, and Seaborn also came in second in the 3,200-meter dash. In the boys 4x100 relay, Rashaun Upshaw, Darian Smith and I’Leek Quinn placed second.

Other winnings on the day are as follows:

100-meter hurdles: Ellie Haney, fourth place: Graylin Pomeroy, sixth place; Rebecca Neville, eighth place

300-meter hurdles: Sarah Murph, third place

400-meter dash: Sarah Murph, third place

800-meter dash: Addy Helms, eighth place

1,600-meter dash: Addy Helms, fourth place

Long jump: Graylin Pomeroy, seventh place

High jump: Laura Beth Horne, third place

Shot put: Anna Stanley, ninth place