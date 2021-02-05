Southeast Gas contributed $109K to 20 Alabama public schools in Give Back program

Southeast Gas recently announced its 2021 Give Back to Schools contribution of almost $109,000 to 20 public school systems in Alabama. Eufaula City Schools received $5,070 this year.

The Give Back to Schools initiative was established by Southeast Gas and its Board of Directors in 2010, and provides funds to public schools based solely on their natural gas usage for the previous year. So, the more natural gas a school system uses, the more dollars that system will receive.

Board members work alongside superintendents in each school system to determine the best way for funds to be allocated.

“This year more than any other, we want to support our public schools, and provide encouragement to our local educators and students,” said Southeast Gas Board Chair and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon. “Southeast Gas has provided more than $1.5 million to public schools since 2010 when we started this program, and most of the time these funds are not designated for a particular use, so schools have flexibility about how the dollars are spent.”