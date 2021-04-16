Spread some love with PB & J

Two Barbour County youth organizations hosted a peanut butter and jelly food drive, staples in high demand at food banks, during the month of February.

The Eufaula Chamber of Commerce Jr. Ambassadors, led by Katrina Wright, and the Barbour County 4-H, led by Jill Wachs, are extremely proud of how the youth stepped up to this challenge.

With the help of residents and local businesses, like Tyson Chicken and Sonic, the county raised 65 pounds of peanut butter and 55 pounds of jelly. Thank you to the Eufaula Community Center for hosting a donation box.

Wiregrass area counties Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike also participated and together collected 2,500 plus pounds of peanut butter and 827 pounds of jelly.

Kent Thomas of the Clearing House Family Service Center of Barbour County accepted the donation.