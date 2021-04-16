 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spread some love with PB & J
0 comments

Spread some love with PB & J

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
041821-euf-fooddrive-p1

Kent Thomas of the Clearing House Family Service Center of Barbour County accepted the donation. Pictured back row from left are Kent Thomas, Warren Williams, Bernie Smith, Arya Patel and Rachel Webb. Front Row from left are Breshayla Franklin, Braylen Smith, Madison Tew and Ishika Patel.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Two Barbour County youth organizations hosted a peanut butter and jelly food drive, staples in high demand at food banks, during the month of February.

The Eufaula Chamber of Commerce Jr. Ambassadors, led by Katrina Wright, and the Barbour County 4-H, led by Jill Wachs, are extremely proud of how the youth stepped up to this challenge.

With the help of residents and local businesses, like Tyson Chicken and Sonic, the county raised 65 pounds of peanut butter and 55 pounds of jelly. Thank you to the Eufaula Community Center for hosting a donation box.

Wiregrass area counties Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike also participated and together collected 2,500 plus pounds of peanut butter and 827 pounds of jelly.

Kent Thomas of the Clearing House Family Service Center of Barbour County accepted the donation. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jacob Boyce wins ADDY Award
News

Jacob Boyce wins ADDY Award

TROY - Jacob Boyce of Eufaula helped Troy University's Art and Design Department in winning 16 awards in the American Advertising Awards Competition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert