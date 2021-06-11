Steve Hatfield, Jim Leary win Alabama Bass Trail 100 on Lake Eufaula with 25.26 pounds

One hundred teams launched at Lakepoint State Park for the second of three events last weekend in the new Alabama Bass Trail 100 series. The ABT 100 series features 100 teams, 100 percent payback and a $100,000 total payout in each event.

Steve Hatfield and Jim Leary claimed the first-place title and won $25,000. This was the team’s first time fishing Lake Eufaula.

“We began to prepare for this lake right after the Lay Lake event,” they said. “We spent two days idling, mapping and marking. We marked everything because we didn’t know what we would need until we actually started fishing.”

They found their key spot in practice on Monday on the side of a road bed with some key brush piles on it and standing timber around it. The water depth was 8-12 feet, and it was near a channel that came from shore out to the main lake. They fished the road bed and found it to be holding the quality fish they needed. They also fished the ledges but struggled getting any size or bites.

On tournament morning, they made the run to the road bed and targeted the fish using big, snake style worms and found that a Zoom and Big Bite Baits 8-13 inch worm Texas Rigged, Red Bug and Plum Apple were the most productive.