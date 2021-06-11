Steve Hatfield, Jim Leary win Alabama Bass Trail 100 on Lake Eufaula with 25.26 pounds

One hundred teams launched at Lakepoint State Park for the second of three events last weekend in the new Alabama Bass Trail 100 series. The ABT 100 series features 100 teams, 100 percent payback and a $100,000 total payout in each event.
Steve Hatfield and Jim Leary claimed the first-place title and won $25,000. This was the team’s first time fishing Lake Eufaula.
“We began to prepare for this lake right after the Lay Lake event,” they said. “We spent two days idling, mapping and marking. We marked everything because we didn’t know what we would need until we actually started fishing.”
They found their key spot in practice on Monday on the side of a road bed with some key brush piles on it and standing timber around it. The water depth was 8-12 feet, and it was near a channel that came from shore out to the main lake. They fished the road bed and found it to be holding the quality fish they needed. They also fished the ledges but struggled getting any size or bites.
On tournament morning, they made the run to the road bed and targeted the fish using big, snake style worms and found that a Zoom and Big Bite Baits 8-13 inch worm Texas Rigged, Red Bug and Plum Apple were the most productive.
Within 10 minutes, they caught three fish close to 17 pounds including the 6.32 pound largemouth that took Big Fish in the event.
They fished around the area catching a few smaller fish, but returning to the key spot throughout the day did not yield any bigger bites; however, it was more than enough to take the win with 25.26 pounds—almost a 4-pound lead over second place.
The second-place team of Ken Walters and Dallas Weldon weighed in at 21.31 pounds of bass.
Weldon said they practiced separately. While he focused out deeper, Walters focused in the mid-range water depth. They both found a shad spawn that they hoped would produce early, but because of the warmer weather, the water temps warmed up about six degrees and caused that bite to die out on Saturday.
The baits used were a Texas rigged 10 inch worm and unnamed creature bait paired up with a Crusher Lures half-ounce head. Key colors were green pumpkin and red bug. They also added the Wedowee Marine Bonus to their $12,000 payout.
Anthony Goggins and Dustin Wood claimed third place with 20.93 pounds, and Wood was a favorite in this event after winning an event the previous weekend with over 22 pounds. Third place earned them $10,000.
The third and final stop of the Alabama Bass Trail 100 will be on Lake Eufaula, on Saturday, Nov. 20, where, once again, 100 teams will go for the $100,000 total payout.
