Storm causes flooded streets and homes, but no injuries reported

The aftermath of Hurricane Sally left some Eufaula residents with flood damage and others with damage both of trees and from trees.

Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said the city received an estimated 7- to 9-inches of rain in a 7- to 8-hour period Wednesday and Thursday, with as much as 3-inches reportedly having fallen in a 15-minute span.

“The major problem was the flooding,” Tibbs said. “The amount of rain came so fast. It flooded streets out in places that normally don’t flood.”

Some Eufaula houses were flooded, too.

Tibbs said one vehicle traveling on High 30 outside of town had trees fall on the road (see photo), but occupants escaped injury even if the vehicle did not.

“That’s why we tell people to stay off the road in these storms,” Tibbs said.

As many as 25 trees were reported down in Eufaula.