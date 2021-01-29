 Skip to main content
Student artwork to be featured in virtual art exhibit
Eight students in the Eufaula City School System are set to have their artwork displayed in the State Superintendent's Virtual Art Exhibit.

The students will be recognized during a virtual ceremony and have their artwork featured on the Alabama State Department of Education's webpage.

Congratulations to these talented students and their dedicated teachers!

Teachers are Bethani Freeman, Victoria Smith and Catherine Edwards. Students are Aaliyah Nova, Alauna Walker, Carson Cochran, Ella Kate Kiser, James Brock, Jose Rodriguez-Bravo, Justice Sims and Justin Dennis.

