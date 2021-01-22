Sure fire ways to keep her happy

"If a woman has to choose between catching a fly ball and saving an infant's life, she will choose to save the infant's life - without even considering if there is a man on base." --Dave Barry
So we were talking the other evening, my spouse, KM and I, about nothing special, just random conversation as I remember it, winding down what had been a very nice day. When suddenly, out of nowhere, came a question from her that put me once again on that precipice I know too well after 40 years of being together.
I won’t bore you with the details. It had something to do with a scenario about what we would do if either of us became so fully incapacitated that we were totally dependent on others for our every need. When she said others, I realized too late, she meant me.
I proceeded, obviously with no thought to my own personal safety, and suggested we decide now, just in case the unthinkable should ever occur, just what would be expected of these others. But I could tell she didn’t like that response and it went downhill from there. So I did what I always do, which is silently pray for a natural disaster. That never works, and this was no exception, and I came very close to finding out what total incapacitation really felt like.
In the world of romance, one single rule applies. Make the woman happy. I actually keep a cheat sheet I found on the Internet in my wallet to refer to often. It’s pretty simple. Do something she likes, and you get points. Do something she dislikes, and points are subtracted. You don't get any points for doing something she expects.
Here are a few highlights from that cheat sheet:
SIMPLE DUTIES
You make the bed (+1)
You make the bed, but forget the decorative pillow (0)
You throw the bedspread over rumpled sheets (-1)
You go out to buy her what she wants (+5)
In the rain (+8)
But return with Beer (-5)
You check out a suspicious noise at night (+1)
You check out a suspicious noise, and it is nothing (0)
You check out a suspicious noise and it is something (+5)
You pummel it with iron rod (+10)
It's her pet (-20)
SOCIAL ENGAGEMENTS
You stay by her side the entire party (0)
You stay by her side for a while, then leave to chat with a college buddy (-2)
Named Tina (-10)
Tina is a dancer (-80)
HER BIRTHDAY
You take her out to dinner (+2)
You take her out to dinner and it's not a sports bar (+3)
Okay, it's a sports bar (-2)
And it's all-you-can-eat night (-3)
It's a sports bar, it's all-you-can-eat night, and your face is painted
the colors of your favorite team (-10)
A NIGHT OUT
You take her to a movie (+1)
You take her to a movie she likes (+3)
You take her to a movie you hate (+6)
You take her to a movie you like (-2)
It's called 'Death Cop' (-3)
You lied and said it was a foreign film about orphans (-15)
YOUR PHYSIQUE
You develop a noticeable potbelly (-15)
You develop a noticeable potbelly and exercise to get rid of it (+10)
You develop a noticeable potbelly and resort to baggy jeans and baggy
Hawaiian shirts (-30)
You say, "It doesn't matter, you have one too." (-8000)
THE BIG QUESTION
She asks, "Do I look fat?" (-5) [Yes, you lose points no matter what]
You hesitate in responding (-10)
You reply, "Where?" (-35)
Any other response (-20)
COMMUNICATION
When she wants to talk about a problem, you listen, displaying what looks like a concerned expression (0)
You listen, for over 30 minutes (+50)
You listen for more than 30 minutes without looking at the TV (+500)
She realizes this is because you have fallen asleep (-4000).
Hope this helps guys.