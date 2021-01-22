Sure fire ways to keep her happy

"If a woman has to choose between catching a fly ball and saving an infant's life, she will choose to save the infant's life - without even considering if there is a man on base." --Dave Barry

So we were talking the other evening, my spouse, KM and I, about nothing special, just random conversation as I remember it, winding down what had been a very nice day. When suddenly, out of nowhere, came a question from her that put me once again on that precipice I know too well after 40 years of being together.

I won’t bore you with the details. It had something to do with a scenario about what we would do if either of us became so fully incapacitated that we were totally dependent on others for our every need. When she said others, I realized too late, she meant me.

I proceeded, obviously with no thought to my own personal safety, and suggested we decide now, just in case the unthinkable should ever occur, just what would be expected of these others. But I could tell she didn’t like that response and it went downhill from there. So I did what I always do, which is silently pray for a natural disaster. That never works, and this was no exception, and I came very close to finding out what total incapacitation really felt like.