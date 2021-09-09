Suspect arrested after Barbour County woman shot, killed

A local woman died after being shot multiple times last Thursday afternoon, and a suspect was arrested following a short pursuit, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in lot 4 of Kelly’s Trailer Park. Sheriff Tyrone Smith said as deputies were en route, the communications center received calls confirming a woman had been shot.

Upon arrival, Tammy Ingram, 57, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Smith said.

Because of detailed witness reports, deputies identified Anthony Lee Tyler, 48, as the suspect and had a description of the vehicle and an idea of the events that took place during the shooting.

“Two of the witnesses stated they saw the entire incident and stated Ingram was laying out sunning in a beach chair when Tyler approached her, an argument followed and they heard a shot fired,” Smith said. “When they looked again, they saw Ingram running and Tyler chasing her on foot and observed him raising his right hand while holding a black weapon, point and shoot at Ingram while she was running.”

Witnesses described how the suspect repeatedly fired shots at Ingram after she fell and then he left the area.