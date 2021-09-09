Suspect arrested after Barbour County woman shot, killed

A local woman died after being shot multiple times last Thursday afternoon, and a suspect was arrested following a short pursuit, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in lot 4 of Kelly’s Trailer Park. Sheriff Tyrone Smith said as deputies were en route, the communications center received calls confirming a woman had been shot.
Upon arrival, Tammy Ingram, 57, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Smith said.
Because of detailed witness reports, deputies identified Anthony Lee Tyler, 48, as the suspect and had a description of the vehicle and an idea of the events that took place during the shooting.
“Two of the witnesses stated they saw the entire incident and stated Ingram was laying out sunning in a beach chair when Tyler approached her, an argument followed and they heard a shot fired,” Smith said. “When they looked again, they saw Ingram running and Tyler chasing her on foot and observed him raising his right hand while holding a black weapon, point and shoot at Ingram while she was running.”
Witnesses described how the suspect repeatedly fired shots at Ingram after she fell and then he left the area.
“Witnesses stated that Tyler calmly walked back to the trailer, stood in the door looking at the victim then exited out the other side, got into his vehicle and left,” Smith said.
With the description of the vehicle, the Eufaula Police Department identified Tyler traveling southbound on Hwy. 431. He was stopped by Eufaula police at the intersection of Hwy. 431 and Hwy. 30 and was airlifted to Baptist South in Montgomery due to a possible overdose.
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office extends their condolences to the Ingram family and thanks the Eufaula Police Department for assistance in the case.
According to authorities, there was no relation between the victim and the suspect, and the case is still under investigation.