Sweet Ginger (65) has left us

The sweetest dog I have ever loved has left us.

We called her by a number of names that included Sweet Ginger, Sweet Girl, Big Girl, Sixty-Five, Ole Velvet Ears, Ging, Ginger Lou and Ginger Lafavius, to name a few. We also called her Maybelline because she had the most beautiful eyes that looked like she was wearing eyeliner.

Her official name was Ginger, although she was not registered. Ginger was a yellow Labrador, but she was not a thoroughbred. I’m not sure what else was part of her mix, but I do know sweetness was mixed in there quite heavily. She definitely was mostly retriever because she retrieved everything she could get her mouth around. She often kept a racquetball in her mouth, and sometimes two or three at the same time.

She has been known to carry sticks of all sizes and even a few rocks. She has tried to bring a stick inside the house that was wider than the door opening. She was a beautiful dog. She had beautiful blonde hair that was thick as molasses.

I must confess, I did not always love Ginger. It was not love at first sight, but aggravation that we unexpectedly had another dog. When she landed at our house, we already had a rambunctious Golden Retriever named Sage. Sage was a gorgeous dog, but he could be a handful.