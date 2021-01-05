Taking aim with a cap pistol

One of those early cap-gun sets caused my first skepticism about the big guy in the red suit. Before Christmas, I spied a holster set hidden in the bottom of Mama’s chifforobe. You do know what a chifforobe is, don’t you? Don’t worry about why I was plundered in there in the first place. The confusion, followed by suspicion, came when Santa brought me a holster set that was identical to the one I had spotted in there. I never said a word, so let’s just keep this between us. At 16, I was probably too old to still believe, or to still be playing with cap guns. You do know I’m kidding, but just in case, let’s keep that between us, too!

For a long time, I was a bit confused about something. No matter how well I took aim at my buddy Ronald, or one of my cousins, they usually shouted, “You missed me!” They could be two feet in front of me, but according to them, I still missed, no matter how well I aimed. I’ve come to realize that this was because I was shooting a cap gun. Cap guns make a lot of noise, but that’s as far as it goes.

As we enter into this new year, I hope you have set some goals to aim at hitting. The late Zig Ziglar said, “If you aim at nothing, you will hit it every time.” No matter how young or old we may be, we need to have goals. In order to hit those goals, we have to take aim. We also have to be sure we aren’t simply firing cap guns, which have no capability of hitting anything. May 2021, be a year when we take aim at some worthy goals and at least hit some of them.