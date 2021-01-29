Tech glitches OK, just not on airplanes

So there I sat in my large comfortable seat, sipping on my cocktail, not getting a lot of smiles from the coach-bound passengers as they moved past, when two young men who were traveling together sat next to me.

The larger of the two was decked out in Tennessee Volunteer apparel, and he seemed more than uncomfortable about being there. His friend, who was noticeably enjoying his buddy’s discomfort, turned and told me that after a night in Little Rock they were heading off to Japan, and it was his buddy’s first time in an airplane.

“Well he’ll have lots of time to get used to it,” I said, while thinking I was glad the poor guy had missed out on the disaster warnings a few minutes earlier.

Thirty minutes later we were landing, softly I might add, in Little Rock.

No matter how safe air travel is said to be, for me it’s always a great feeling when it comes to an end.

I said “Auf Wiedersehen” to the stewardess and headed off to claim my luggage… that probably wasn’t there.

***